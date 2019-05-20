Newscast – Monday, May 20, 2019

Join us for the KXLL Pop-up Record Shop at the Alaskan Brewing Co. Tasting Room on Thursday, May 23rd from 5-7 p.m. Shop vinyl in style!

Event begins at 5 p.m., record shop opens at 5:30 p.m. Get the $5 DJ Pass to get special first access 5 minutes ahead of the crowd. Don’t go hungry, dig into the Breeze In Taco/Nacho Bar while enjoying specialty Alaskan Brewing Co. brews like Hazy Bay IPA, Sour IPA, and Barrel Aged Raspberry Wheat, or one of their new sodas Spruce Lemonade and Grape Cream.

All proceeds from record sales and taco bar benefit KXLL Excellent Radio!