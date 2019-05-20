Newscast – Monday, May 20, 2019

In this newscast:
- A Juneau Assembly committee considers property tax tweaks in anticipation of state cuts,
- the Treadwell Ditch Trail gets a big grant for major renovations,
- time-critical mail with public comments for Department of Natural Resources about a Haines-area mineral exploration project bounces back, and
- the Sierra Club organizes ANWR drilling opponents at four major oil companies’ annual meetings.
Recent headlines
Two dead after floatplane crashes near MetlakatlaTwo people are dead after a floatplane operated by Taquan Air went down near Annette Island late Monday afternoon.
Judge dismisses Pebble-funded lawsuit against BBRSDAA Superior Court judge has dismissed a Pebble-backed lawsuit against Bristol Bay's regional seafood development association.
Juneau Assembly considers raising property taxesMayor Beth Weldon proposed the increase and suggested that the added revenue go toward school bond debt reimbursement or other school facility projects.
Gardentalk – Banish and bury those dandelions and buttercupsRemove their flowers, roots and runners to prevent their spread. A layer of cardboard also serves as a mulch that will kill the plants within a year or two.