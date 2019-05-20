Newscast – Monday, May 20, 2019

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau Assembly committee considers property tax tweaks in anticipation of state cuts,
  • the Treadwell Ditch Trail gets a big grant for major renovations,
  • time-critical mail with public comments for Department of Natural Resources about a Haines-area mineral exploration project bounces back, and
  • the Sierra Club organizes ANWR drilling opponents at four major oil companies’ annual meetings.
