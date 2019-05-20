Judge dismisses Pebble-funded lawsuit against BBRSDA

Superior Court Judge Yvonne Lamoureux ruled Friday that the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association was within its authority to fund groups opposed to the proposed Pebble Mine.
This decision comes a week after Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration threw its support behind the Pebble-backed plaintiffs.
Last month, with the financial backing of Pebble Limited Partnership, six commercial fishers sued the association. They challenged more than $250,000 in funds it had spent in contracts with the United Tribes of Bristol Bay and SalmonState — two groups that advocate against Pebble. Claims against those groups, which were co-defendants in the lawsuit, were dismissed as well.
BBRSDA had filed a motion to dismiss the case in April. Attorney Scott Kendall said the ruling affirmed the association’s right to take a position on Pebble.
“… And that their mission of promoting and protecting Bristol Bay seafood was well-served by what they were doing,” he said. “And that really, completely agreed with the position of BBRSDA, which is that they and their board are free to choose the methods by which to protect their fishery.”
Kendall said a ruling in favor of the lawsuit would have been “absurd.”
“Their result would be, BBRSDA would have to ignore the existence of Pebble Mine, pretend like it doesn’t exist for purposes of marketing their salmon,” he said.
The ruling focused on the scope of BBRSDA’s mission to promote and market seafood. The fishers suing the association define that mission narrowly and don’t view environmental protection as part of the association’s purview. BBRSDA argued that its activities fall within the broader definition of promoting seafood. The court agreed, holding that state statutes define promotion in broad terms. It also pointed out that the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development does not define what that mission entails.
“Well, you know, I’m very disappointed in the judge’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit,” said Abe Williams, one of the plaintiffs in the case.
Williams has been a commercial fisher for almost four decades and works for Pebble as the director of regional affairs. He still believes BBRSDA’s activities regarding Pebble are outside its mission.
“I personally want them marketing my salmon,” Williams said. “I think United Tribes (of Bristol Bay) and SalmonState and commercial fishers alike that want to comment on the proposed Pebble Mine can certainly do so at their own expense, and not necessarily mine.”
Williams said that if the association doesn’t change their approach, he would like the option to leave the association and put the 1% tax he pays toward his own business efforts. He and his fellow plaintiffs are now deciding their next move. They have 30 days to file an appeal.
Recent headlines
-
Two dead after floatplane crashes near MetlakatlaTwo people are dead after a floatplane operated by Taquan Air went down near Annette Island late Monday afternoon.
-
Juneau Assembly considers raising property taxesMayor Beth Weldon proposed the increase and suggested that the added revenue go toward school bond debt reimbursement or other school facility projects.
-
Gardentalk – Banish and bury those dandelions and buttercupsRemove their flowers, roots and runners to prevent their spread. A layer of cardboard also serves as a mulch that will kill the plants within a year or two.
-
Bear viewing industry brings in millions of dollars to Southcentral’s economy, study saysSome are using the economic study to oppose the Army Corps of Engineers draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Pebble Mine.