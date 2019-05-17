Newscast – Friday, May 17, 2019

  • U.S. Senate Energy Committee discusses carbon emissions, carbon capture and carbon taxes,
  • state lawmakers settle on an Alaska Marine Highway System funding figure in budget negotiations,
  • Alaska transportation officials are considering hiring Royal Canadian Mounted Police to keep a British Columbia ferry terminal open,
  • a state judge throws out a Pebble-backed lawsuit against a regional seafood development association in Bristol Bay,
  • the village of Solomon pursues city status and a 100 percent renewable energy goal,
  • a sample of Whitehorse songwriter Sarah Hamilton’s Red Carpet Concert, and
  • why cruise ship passengers are going to North Pole.
