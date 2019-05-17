Newscast – Friday, May 17, 2019

In this newscast:
- U.S. Senate Energy Committee discusses carbon emissions, carbon capture and carbon taxes,
- state lawmakers settle on an Alaska Marine Highway System funding figure in budget negotiations,
- Alaska transportation officials are considering hiring Royal Canadian Mounted Police to keep a British Columbia ferry terminal open,
- a state judge throws out a Pebble-backed lawsuit against a regional seafood development association in Bristol Bay,
- the village of Solomon pursues city status and a 100 percent renewable energy goal,
- a sample of Whitehorse songwriter Sarah Hamilton’s Red Carpet Concert, and
- why cruise ship passengers are going to North Pole.
Recent headlines
-
Feds demand armed officers to keep Prince Rupert ferry terminal openAlaska’s cash-strapped ferry system may soon pay the wages of Canadian police in order to maintain its connection to British Columbia.
-
Murkowski sticks with GOP to confirm anti-abortion nominee to benchU.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski helped the Senate confirm President Trump’s 65th federal trial court judge. The nominee, Wendy Vitter, overcame substantial criticism from abortion rights groups.
-
Legislature passes bill allowing Alaska State Fair, ski areas to serve alcoholSeveral business and venues across the state were caught off guard when the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board began denying recreational site license renewals last year, saying they did not meet the criteria in state law.
-
Two of Alaska’s biggest exports are caught up in the US-China trade disputeThe timber and seafood industries are trying to figure out how to do business, as the pressure mounts due to increased tariffs.