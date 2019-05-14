The music of Jaimee Paul

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, we’ll meet visiting Juneau Jazz and Classics’ musician Jaimee Paul. We’ll get a preview of a presentation at the APK about the Copper River in the late 19th century. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight the weekend’s arts and culture happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

