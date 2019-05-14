The music of Jaimee Paul

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, we’ll meet visiting Juneau Jazz and Classics’ musician Jaimee Paul. We’ll get a preview of a presentation at the APK about the Copper River in the late 19th century. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight the weekend’s arts and culture happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
Legislature’s failure to finish work leads Dunleavy to call immediate special sessionDunleavy’s call for the special session focused on three budget bills, education funding, and criminal justice legislation.
In Utqiaġvik, learning about climate change includes studying your backyard"They get the traditional, ecological perspective on sea ice and how it's changing and shifting from the whaling crews and whaling captains," teacher Kevin Neyhard said. "And then … we drill cores through the ice to learn about it from that perspective."
Red Carpet Concert: Radiophonic Jazz, ‘Aquamarine’Juneau hip hop duo Radiophonic Jazz performs their new single “Aquamarine" during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival at KTOO Public Media.
Ketchikan’s cruise dock can accommodate one megaship at a time. Soon, that won’t be enough.Reconfiguring Ketchikan’s downtown cruise dock to accommodate larger ships could cost up to $150 million. But improvements aren’t optional if Ketchikan wants to remain a premier cruise destination.