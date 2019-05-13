Perseverance Theatre’s new show drops: “The Underpants”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show we’ll meet cast and crew from Perseverance Theatre’s production of “The Underpants.” The Juneau Cooperative Preschool will highlight Family Farm Day at Swampy Acres, and we’ll check in with the Juneau School District.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

