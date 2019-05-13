Perseverance Theatre’s new show drops: “The Underpants”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show we’ll meet cast and crew from Perseverance Theatre’s production of “The Underpants.” The Juneau Cooperative Preschool will highlight Family Farm Day at Swampy Acres, and we’ll check in with the Juneau School District.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Updated: Two floatplanes down in George Inlet near KetchikanTwo floatplanes with an estimated total of 16 people on board crashed Monday afternoon in the George Inlet area near Ketchikan.
Dunleavy administration weighs in on lawsuit over seafood group’s ties to Pebble Mine opponentsLast month, six commercial fishermen filed a lawsuit against the regional seafood association in Bristol Bay to which they belong. The lawsuit, funded by the Pebble Limited Partnership, challenges more than $250,000 in funds the association had spent on groups that oppose the Pebble Mine. Now, the Dunleavy administration has added its voice to the dispute.
Dunleavy responds to Alaska legislators’ push for protection from British Columbia minesGov. Mike Dunleavy has pledged to engage with British Columbia to protect Alaska’s natural resources and environment.
Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on management plan for land around Haines and SkagwayThe big decisions on the table are whether to increase permitted helicopter landings, whether to add special land designations, and if they will lift monitor and control areas for wildlife studies.