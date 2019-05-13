Newscast – Monday, May 13, 2019

In this newscast:
- Two floatplanes crash near Ketchikan,
- what ex-criminals and re-entry experts say repealing Senate Bill 91 will do,
- state officials install air quality monitors around downtown Juneau to measure cruise ship emissions,
- the company that employs the people who give out samples in Costco face an employment discrimination lawsuit centered on a Juneau woman, and
- Dr. Al Gross announces interest in running for U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s seat as an independent.
Recent headlines
Updated: Two floatplanes down in George Inlet near KetchikanTwo floatplanes with an estimated total of 16 people on board crashed Monday afternoon in the George Inlet area near Ketchikan.
Dunleavy administration weighs in on lawsuit over seafood group’s ties to Pebble Mine opponentsLast month, six commercial fishermen filed a lawsuit against the regional seafood association in Bristol Bay to which they belong. The lawsuit, funded by the Pebble Limited Partnership, challenges more than $250,000 in funds the association had spent on groups that oppose the Pebble Mine. Now, the Dunleavy administration has added its voice to the dispute.
Dunleavy responds to Alaska legislators’ push for protection from British Columbia minesGov. Mike Dunleavy has pledged to engage with British Columbia to protect Alaska’s natural resources and environment.
Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on management plan for land around Haines and SkagwayThe big decisions on the table are whether to increase permitted helicopter landings, whether to add special land designations, and if they will lift monitor and control areas for wildlife studies.