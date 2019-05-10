Newscast – Friday, May 10, 2019

By May 10, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • House lawmakers pass a bill limiting rate hikes at Pioneer Homes,
  • the size of this year’s permanent fund dividends are at the center of three-way negotiations between the House, Senate and governor,
  • the grandson of a major political donor to Gov. Dunleavy’s campaign wins a no-bid contract,
  • the Alaska seafood industry explores strategies to cope with the Trump administration’s trade war with China,
  • the Dunleavy administration sides with pro-Pebble mining interests in a lawsuit against a Bristol Bay fishing organization, and
  • the ferry Columbia is still awaiting repairs.
