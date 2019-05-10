Newscast – Friday, May 10, 2019

In this newscast:
- House lawmakers pass a bill limiting rate hikes at Pioneer Homes,
- the size of this year’s permanent fund dividends are at the center of three-way negotiations between the House, Senate and governor,
- the grandson of a major political donor to Gov. Dunleavy’s campaign wins a no-bid contract,
- the Alaska seafood industry explores strategies to cope with the Trump administration’s trade war with China,
- the Dunleavy administration sides with pro-Pebble mining interests in a lawsuit against a Bristol Bay fishing organization, and
- the ferry Columbia is still awaiting repairs.
Recent headlines
-
Aboard the Tazlina, the first Alaska-built Marine Highway ferryThirteen years after it was first conceived, the first Alaska Class ferry completed its maiden voyage up Lynn Canal. The concept and design has changed with different governors making it an odd duck in the fleet.
-
Permanent fund dividend amount to be a focus in session’s closing daysThe size of permanent fund dividends will be at the center of talks between the House, the Senate and Governor Mike Dunleavy as the Legislature aims to end its session on Wednesday. The House Speaker said the politically diverse House majority caucus remains united behind being responsible with the budget.
-
Alaska seafood industry making plans for China tariff impactChina is the largest export market and re-processor of Alaska seafood, with more than 50% of the state's seafood products going to China in 2017 according to the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute
-
House passes bill intended to limit Pioneer Home rate hikesThe bill and the Department of Health and Social Services propose adding new tiers of services. The bill would allow the department to set a rate it deemed sufficient for the most comprehensive level.