Newscast – Thursday, May 9, 2019

In this newscast:
- The governor and Legislature’s fight over school funding may be heading toward a constitutional showdown,
- climate change and militarization of the Arctic pull at the seams of unity among eight Arctic countries,
- the Dunleavy administration relaxes environmental regulations having to do with well water contamination over internal protest, and
- a boat theft victim finds his boat half a mile up his own street and leads Juneau police find a lot of other stolen goods.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau theft victim finds his stolen boat half a mile up his own streetNear the stolen boat's location, Juneau police found a lot more stolen and suspected stolen goods. They're soliciting tips through JuneauCrimeLine.com.
-
Alaska seeks to boost gun background check system reportingUnder a proposed rewrite of state crime laws, Alaska legislators would require the courts to review for a federal database system records dating to 1981 for individuals who have been involuntarily committed and would be restricted from owning firearms.
-
Environmental conservation unit chief objects to Dunleavy’s watered down rules for PFAS chemicals exposureThe Dunleavy administration’s decision to redefine PFAS levels considered safe in drinking water has caused dissent from a senior staffer working on contaminated sites. Lawmakers are scheduled to hold a hearing on the issue later this week.
-
How a small, Arctic village found itself in the middle of Alaska’s new oil boomAlaska is on the verge of a new oil boom — and the village of Nuiqsut is right in the middle.