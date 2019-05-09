Andy Kline hosts on Friday, May 10, 2019.

For Foodie Friday we’ll meet food blogger Erin Anais Heist — she’ll tell us about foraging in Southeast Alaska, and teach us how to make devil’s club pesto. First graders from Auke Bay Elementary School will highlight their annual Pansy Sale. As part of Public Service Recognition Week, we’ll meets folks from the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. And composer and guitarist Gonzalo Bergara will tell us about his take on Gypsy Jazz.

Food blogger and forager Erin Anais Heist. (Photo courtesy of Erin Anais Heist) Food blogger and forager Erin Anais Heist holds some foraged fungus. (Photo courtesy of Erin Anais Heist)

Devil’s Club Pesto

5 garlic cloves, unpeeled

1 garlic clove peeled

1/2 cup walnuts

2 cups blanched Devil’s Club buds

14 tbsp olive oil (aka 3/4 cup + 2 tbsp)

1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese

salt & pepper to taste

If you don’t already have your Devil’s Club blanched, bring a pot of water to boil, drop the buds in for 2-3 minutes, drain and place in an ice bath, squeeze out excess liquid.

Toast the unpeeled garlic cloves in a skillet until there are brown spots and the cloves feel slightly soft (8 minutes or so). While garlic cools, toast the walnuts until they’re nice and toasty. Be sure to shake the pan regularly so they don’t burn. While the walnuts are cooling, peel the toasted garlic.

Throw everything except the olive oil into the blender/food processor. Add maybe half the olive oil and let her rip. Add in the rest of the olive oil gradually until you hit your right consistency. My right consistency was at 14 tbsp.

A note on the garlic – so there are five cloves that I toasted and one clove I didn’t. I’m a garlic lover and especially like how spicy raw garlic can make things. When you’re toasting the cloves, they’re not getting completely roasted, so they do still retain some of that spice, it’s just mellowed. Feel free to leave out the extra clove of raw-raw garlic if you like. Or maybe taste and then if you do want it more garlic-y, throw it in at the end.

