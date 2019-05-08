Special: Live music with classical guitarist Eliot Fisk

“It’s astounding how much variety, and how much of what it means to be human can be expressed through just 12 pitches … and so for us musicians, music acquires a religious function in our lives.” –Eliot Fisk on Juneau Afternoon

Eliot Fisk is in Juneau to play as part of Juneau Jazz and Classics. Listen to his interview with host Julie Coppens:

Here Fisk plays J.S. Bach’s “Suite for Solo Cello Suite No. 1. Prelude”:

Fisk plays at the Marie Drake Planetarium at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

