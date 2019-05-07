Newscast – Tuesday, May 7, 2019

In this newscast:
- The University of Alaska sent layoff notices to 48 employees as it consolidates its statewide HR system,
- Eight conservation groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service in federal district court on Thursday over the controversial sale of thousands of acres of trees on Prince of Wales Island,
- Tracking the number of Native women who have disappeared in Alaska is tough, but Alaska has the fourth largest number according to available statistics, one group gathered in Anchorage to begin an effort to heal,
- And Bethel Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky has introduced a bill that would allow tribal regalia at certain public events.
Recent headlines
In Alaska, land acknowledgments are gaining groundIn Alaska, the conversation around land acknowledgments is relatively new. But it's picking up momentum. And in Anchorage, that means putting the region's Indigenous heritage front and center.
Pompeo to Arctic Council: Easy days are overThe countries of the Arctic Council have for years rejoiced that their region is a zone of peace and cooperation. But in a speech in Finland Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a harder edge.
Big parts of Dunleavy’s agenda remain unfinished. But he still has time, tools at his disposal.Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has introduced 25 bills this year, and none of those have passed the House or Senate. But his allies say Dunleavy can still declare victory without passage of specific bills or initiatives.
Donlin Gold looks to schools, workforce development for future employeesDonlin Gold promised to hire local workers for its proposed gold mine. To fulfill that promise, the company knows that it has to start now. And it has to start young.