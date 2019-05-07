Newscast – Tuesday, May 7, 2019

The KTOO Legacy Foundation, the Friends of the Alaska State Library Archives and Museum, and the Juneau Community Foundation are hosting a free seminar on Planned Giving from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday May 19, at the Alaska State Library, Archives and Museum (SLAM) Lecture Hall. Presenters include Juneau Attorney Kevin Sullivan of Baxter Bruce & Sullivan P.C. and Certified Public Accountant Ryan Beason of Elgee Rehfeld, LLC.

Come and learn more about how to take advantage of new tax laws, year-end distributions, wills, trusts and much more. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to learn more! Light refreshments will be served.