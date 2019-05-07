Newscast – Tuesday, May 7, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The University of Alaska sent layoff notices to 48 employees as it consolidates its statewide HR system,
  • Eight conservation groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service in federal district court on Thursday over the controversial sale of thousands of acres of trees on Prince of Wales Island,
  • Tracking the number of Native women who have disappeared in Alaska is tough, but Alaska has the fourth largest number according to available statistics, one group gathered in Anchorage to begin an effort to heal,
  • And Bethel Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky has introduced a bill that would allow tribal regalia at certain public events.
