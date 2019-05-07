Juneau’s summer weather forecast

Julie Coppens hosts on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, the National Weather Service will give us some winter precipitation totals, and forecast this summer’s weather. As part of Public Service Recognition Week, we’ll meet members of the Juneau Community Development Department. Girls on the Run will preview this weekend’s 5K, and we’ll meet Juneau Jazz and Classics’ visiting musician Eliot Fisk.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Don’t miss a thing A free mid-week email update on what’s going on in Alaska – including news from KTOO and our partners all across the state.