Corps extends comment period on Pebble’s draft EIS

The Army Corps of Engineers has extended the public comment period on its draft environmental review of the proposed Pebble Mine. The 90-day comment window was originally scheduled to end May 30. The final day to submit comments is now June 29.
The move comes after extensive calls by groups opposed to the mine to give the public additional time to weigh in on the 1,400-page draft. Last month, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, specifically asked the Corps to extend the period by 30 days, and Sen, Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, has said he was concerned the original comment period was too short.
According to the Corps, around 8,400 public comments have been uploaded to its website so far, with more being submitted.
Comments on Pebble’s permit application and the draft EIS can be submitted online or by mail.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Recent headlines
-
Icy Strait Point to add megaship dock as Hoonah readies for hundreds of thousands of cruise visitorsHoonah’s Icy Strait Point is positioning itself as one of Alaska’s top cruise ship destinations. But it’s been difficult to gauge local sentiment on the influx of visitors.
-
Listen: Hoonah’s Heritage Celebration Ḵu.éex’ highlights the importance of traditional knowledge in educationThe KTOO Arts and Culture team is in Hoonah this week to be a part of its All School Ku.éex’ and to produce two episodes of Juneau Afternoon, which we are calling Hoonah Afternoon. Program host Scott Burton sat down with Ku.éex’ organizer, Tlingit language teacher, and mom, Lgéikʼi Heather Powell.
-
Dunleavy administration pick for $94,000-a-year labor relations manager comes without labor relations experienceJared Goecker started as the state’s labor relations manager last month – a job that includes helping to supervise negotiation of union contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
-
Stabbing victim dies after late night fight breaks out in downtown JuneauA man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in downtown Juneau early Thursday morning.