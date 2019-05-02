Paying Dividends, Episode 6: Between Now and October

Late last week, there was a big announcement from the Alaska Senate Finance Committee — one that Alaskans look forward to every year. It’s still a little early for finding out how much the Permanent Fund Dividend will be, but this one could be a doozy: something like $3,029. It could be the biggest check in state’s history. But there’s a lot standing between now and October when that amount would be paid out.

On this episode of Paying Dividends, Andrew Kitchenman talks about why the fate of this year’s dividend is still up in the air, and what Alaska’s senators still hope to accomplish before the end of the legislative session.