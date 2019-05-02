Newscast – Thursday, May 2, 2019

In this newscast:
- Police say a Juneau man is dead after a downtown stabbing,
- some union officials question the Dunleavy administration’s pick of an inexperienced labor contract negotiator for a high level labor negotiation position,
- the state operating budget heads to the conference committee process after a 19-1 Senate vote,
- Hoonah’s Icy Strait Point warms up to more cruise ship traffic,
- the U.S. Navy wants to beef up its presence in the Arctic this summer,
- the Alaska Legislature votes to make each February Black History Month, and
- preservationists report back from a site visit of Eldred Rock Lighthouse.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy administration pick for $94,000-a-year labor relations manager comes without labor relations experienceJared Goecker started as the state’s labor relations manager last month – a job that includes helping to supervise negotiation of union contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
-
Stabbing victim dies after late night fight breaks out in downtown JuneauThe Juneau Police Department said 47-year-old Juneau resident William Scott Campbell died en route to Seattle for medical treatment.
-
New legislation introduced in Congress aims to strengthen Roadless RuleUnder the proposed Roadless Area Conservation Act, the U.S. Department of Agriculture wouldn’t have the authority to grant an Alaska-specific exemption to the Roadless Rule.
-
Democrats on US House committee advance ANWR anti-drilling billThe bill is unlikely to become law, but the committee hearing offered Congress members a chance to argue their case. And some did so loudly.