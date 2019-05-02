Newscast – Thursday, May 2, 2019

By May 2, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Police say a Juneau man is dead after a downtown stabbing,
  • some union officials question the Dunleavy administration’s pick of an inexperienced labor contract negotiator for a high level labor negotiation position,
  • the state operating budget heads to the conference committee process after a 19-1 Senate vote,
  • Hoonah’s Icy Strait Point warms up to more cruise ship traffic,
  • the U.S. Navy wants to beef up its presence in the Arctic this summer,
  • the Alaska Legislature votes to make each February Black History Month, and
  • preservationists report back from a site visit of Eldred Rock Lighthouse.
