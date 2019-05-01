Newscast – Wednesday, May 1, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Juneau City Manager Rorie Watt pitches building a new City Hall,
  • members of a Congressional committee make their best cases for and against drilling in ANWR,
  • mine critics from Alaska and Canada sound off to state lawmakers,
  • marijuana regulators get frustrated over losing access to certain law enforcement databases, and
  • the humpback whale that got stranded and freed twice turns up dead.
