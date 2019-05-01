Newscast – Wednesday, May 1, 2019

In this newscast:
- Juneau City Manager Rorie Watt pitches building a new City Hall,
- members of a Congressional committee make their best cases for and against drilling in ANWR,
- mine critics from Alaska and Canada sound off to state lawmakers,
- marijuana regulators get frustrated over losing access to certain law enforcement databases, and
- the humpback whale that got stranded and freed twice turns up dead.
Recent headlines
Senate passes budget that ignores most of Dunleavy’s cutsOn a 19-1 vote, the Alaska Senate approved a budget with a $3,000 dividend — and a $1.2 billion gap between what it spends and what it makes.
House committee urges pressure on B.C. over transboundary miningThe Alaska House Fisheries Committee heard from mine critics on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border during a Tuesday hearing in Juneau.
An international airplane feud could crimp one of Alaska’s most lucrative fisheriesA new twist in a decade-long trade war with the EU could crimp one of Alaska's most lucrative fisheries: Alaska pollock.
Dunleavy administration sued for withholding $20M in education fundingThe Dunleavy administration is being sued by education nonprofit Coalition for Education Equity over his refusal to release $20 million in funding for public schools.