An international airplane feud could crimp one of Alaska’s most lucrative fisheries

A new twist in a decade-long trade war over airplanes could crimp one of Alaska’s most lucrative fisheries: The European Union is threatening new import taxes on Alaska pollock.
The tariffs stem from a feud over government support for the American company Boeing and European company Airbus. Earlier this year, the World Trade Organization issued separate rulings that said both companies have received illegal subsidies.
The World Trade Organization finds that the European Union subsidies to Airbus has adversely impacted the United States, which will now put Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU products! The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019
In response, both the U.S. and EU last month proposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of the other’s exports.
The potential effects underscore the global nature of the market for Alaska fish products, of which Europe and Asia are big consumers.
The proposed EU tariffs on pollock would hit the largest market for fillets of the Bering Sea whitefish. European processors turn blocks of frozen pollock into fish sticks and fish pies; more than $250 million in exports go to Europe each year, or a little less than 20% of the $1.4 billion value of the total annual pollock catch.
“It’s a key market,” said Dan Lesh, an analyst with the McDowell Group, a research firm that works with the fishing industry and is studying the tariffs’ impact.
The EU’s proposed tariffs would also apply to about $70 million of salmon and Pacific cod.
The tariffs could affect the price of fish in Europe, make it less widely available or cut into the profits of the American companies that catch pollock in the Bering Sea.
“A lot of this trade would still continue,” Lesh said. “But the price would go up.”
The dispute isn’t just about fish. The EU tariffs would affect some $20 billion of American products, including ketchup, handbags and tractors.
The EU proposal came after President Donald Trump’s administration threatened its own set of tariffs on $11 billion in European products, including wine and dairy.
Trump himself has weighed in, tweeting last month, “The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop!”
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy administration sued for withholding $20M in education fundingThe Dunleavy administration is being sued by education nonprofit Coalition for Education Equity over his refusal to release $20 million in funding for public schools.
-
Mine opponents ask SEC to investigate Pebble’s parent companyTwo groups allege Northern Dynasty Minerals has described a massive deposit to potential investors, while Pebble's permit application describes a mine barely one-tenth that size.
-
Juneau city manager warns of property tax hikes if state ends school bond debt reimbursementShifting costs for school maintenance debt could result in an increase in property taxes in many communities. And the City and Borough of Juneau is not happy about it.
-
House committees take different approach on crime billsHouse members have brought different ideas on addressing crime to the House Judiciary and House Finance committees.