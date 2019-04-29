Taku Winds plays “Star Wars”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Taku Winds will preview Saturday concert featuring “Star Wars” and other “out of this world music.” The Downtown Business Association will preview the Downtown Color Run on Sunday. Carl Brodersen of the Alaska Commercial Fishermen’s Memorial will give us the details on the 29th annual Blessing of the Fleet. And we’ll check in with the Juneau School District.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.