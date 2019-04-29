Taku Winds plays “Star Wars”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Taku Winds will preview Saturday concert featuring “Star Wars” and other “out of this world music.” The Downtown Business Association will preview the Downtown Color Run on Sunday. Carl Brodersen of the Alaska Commercial Fishermen’s Memorial will give us the details on the 29th annual Blessing of the Fleet. And we’ll check in with the Juneau School District.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Keeping the Tlingit language alive with youthElders are teaching the Tlingit language to young children in places called "language nests." They’re finding that a home-like environment is more effective than a typical classroom setting.
-
The 2019 cruise ship season has begunIt was the first of 20 scheduled visits for the Ruby Princess this season. The last ship of the season, the Norwegian Jewel, is scheduled to arrive on Oct. 2.
-
Marijuana could leave black mark on immigration casesA recent federal immigration “policy alert” about cannabis is causing a stir among Alaska immigration attorneys. The new policy exposes a debate on what constitutes “good moral character.”
-
Behind the scenes of the Regional Native Youth Olympics for Bering Strait School DistrictLast week, White Mountain hosted thirteen teams for the Bering Strait School District’s regional Native Youth Olympics