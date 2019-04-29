Newscast – Monday, April 29, 2019

  • The first big cruise ship of the season ties up in Juneau,
  • partaking in Alaska’s legalized marijuana business leads federal immigration authorities to take issue with potential citizens’ “moral character,”
  • Alaska’s Congressional delegation introduces legislation to block states from banning ivory that Alaska Natives use for traditional crafts,
  • two inmates died and a guard is seriously after a fire in the Napakiak jail, and
  • NPR newscaster Lakshmi Singh drops in on a history class at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.
X