Newscast – Monday, April 29, 2019

In this newscast:
- The first big cruise ship of the season ties up in Juneau,
- partaking in Alaska’s legalized marijuana business leads federal immigration authorities to take issue with potential citizens’ “moral character,”
- Alaska’s Congressional delegation introduces legislation to block states from banning ivory that Alaska Natives use for traditional crafts,
- two inmates died and a guard is seriously after a fire in the Napakiak jail, and
- NPR newscaster Lakshmi Singh drops in on a history class at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.
Recent headlines
Keeping the Tlingit language alive with youthElders are teaching the Tlingit language to young children in places called "language nests." They’re finding that a home-like environment is more effective than a typical classroom setting.
The 2019 cruise ship season has begunIt was the first of 20 scheduled visits for the Ruby Princess this season. The last ship of the season, the Norwegian Jewel, is scheduled to arrive on Oct. 2.
Marijuana could leave black mark on immigration casesA recent federal immigration “policy alert” about cannabis is causing a stir among Alaska immigration attorneys. The new policy exposes a debate on what constitutes “good moral character.”
Behind the scenes of the Regional Native Youth Olympics for Bering Strait School DistrictLast week, White Mountain hosted thirteen teams for the Bering Strait School District’s regional Native Youth Olympics