The chef behind V’s Cellar Door

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, April 26, 2019.
For Foodie Friday we’ll meet the chef behind the cuisine of V’s Cellar Door. Juneau Dance Theatre will preview the weekend’s productions of “Snow White.” And we’ll find out how we can support the Coast Guard by eating ice cream.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Health commissioner downplays block grant ideaDunleavy's health commissioner said the governor's point was to let the federal government know "we wanted to be on the leading edge of innovation for the Medicaid program" and work toward an "Alaska specific solution that provides the flexibility we need for better health outcomes and a more effective spend of our dollars."
-
Former state chief medical officer Jay Butler takes job with Centers for Disease ControlAlaska’s former chief medical officer, Dr Jay Butler has accepted a job with the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta as the head of the office of infectious disease.
-
New ghost hunting TV show to premiere featuring Alaskan HotelThe television crew for the new ghost hunting show “Portals to Hell” came in October to investigate.
-
Survey: Southeast business leaders pan Duneavy budget prioritiesA questionnaire sent to business leaders across Southeast Alaska found deep misgivings over the governor’s approach to balancing the budget.