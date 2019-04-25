Newscast – Thursday, April 25, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The Forest Service seeks public comment on its comprehensive 15-year plan for the Craig and Thorne Bay Ranger Districts of the Tongass National Forest,
  • a Juneau task force finishes its work and recommends municipal action to expand and improve child care,
  • the first girls join Juneau’s Cub Scouts after a change in the national organization’s boys-only policy last year, and
  • a new reality TV show investigates ghosts at Juneau’s Alaskan Hotel and Bar.
