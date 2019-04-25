Newscast – Thursday, April 25, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Forest Service seeks public comment on its comprehensive 15-year plan for the Craig and Thorne Bay Ranger Districts of the Tongass National Forest,
- a Juneau task force finishes its work and recommends municipal action to expand and improve child care,
- the first girls join Juneau’s Cub Scouts after a change in the national organization’s boys-only policy last year, and
- a new reality TV show investigates ghosts at Juneau’s Alaskan Hotel and Bar.
Recent headlines
Health commissioner downplays block grant ideaDunleavy's health commissioner said the governor's point was to let the federal government know "we wanted to be on the leading edge of innovation for the Medicaid program" and work toward an "Alaska specific solution that provides the flexibility we need for better health outcomes and a more effective spend of our dollars."
Former state chief medical officer Jay Butler takes job with Centers for Disease ControlAlaska’s former chief medical officer, Dr Jay Butler has accepted a job with the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta as the head of the office of infectious disease.
New ghost hunting TV show to premiere featuring Alaskan HotelThe television crew for the new ghost hunting show “Portals to Hell” came in October to investigate.
Survey: Southeast business leaders pan Duneavy budget prioritiesA questionnaire sent to business leaders across Southeast Alaska found deep misgivings over the governor’s approach to balancing the budget.