Newscast – Wednesday, April 24, 2019

In this newscast:
- Highlights from Tuesday’s forum in Juneau on tourism impacts,
- lawmakers prod Gov. Mike Dunleavy to keep up on an international efforts to manage Canadian mine impacts in Southeast Alaska, and
- tribal governments take issue with Gov. Dunleavy’s reluctance to consult with them on a government-to-government basis.
Recent headlines
-
Assembly committee recommends city invest in child careThe Juneau Assembly Childcare Committee formed in November and was tasked by Mayor Beth Weldon with answering two key questions: Should child care be a part of municipal activities, and if so, should early education be a part of that?
-
Sen. Murkowski asks for longer Pebble Mine comment periodThe current 90-day public comment period ends on May 30. The senator wants the Army Corps of Engineers to give the public an additional 30 days to weigh in.
-
Two tribes, Dunleavy at odds over tribal sovereigntyTwo tribes say that Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his administration aren’t doing enough to consult with their leaders on big issues facing the state.
-
Dunleavy not planning marijuana board repeal this sessionA spokesman said the decision was based on the time left in session and Dunleavy's focus on other legislative priorities, such as the budget and crime bills, but say whether Dunleavy planned to pursue the idea in the future.