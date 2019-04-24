Newscast – Wednesday, April 24, 2019

By April 24, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Highlights from Tuesday’s forum in Juneau on tourism impacts,
  • lawmakers prod Gov. Mike Dunleavy to keep up on an international efforts to manage Canadian mine impacts in Southeast Alaska, and
  • tribal governments take issue with Gov. Dunleavy’s reluctance to consult with them on a government-to-government basis.
0

Recent headlines

X