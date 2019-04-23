Comic convention features local and visiting artists

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Alaska Robotics will preview Mini-Con—a comic convention in Juneau that features local and visiting illustrators, authors, graphic novelists and more. We’ll hear the latest about area critters with a new segment called “Wildlife Roundup” from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The Southeast Alaska Sailing Club will tell us about races and a barbecue, and we’ll check in with the Polaris House.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

