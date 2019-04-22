TMHS stages musical “Young Frankenstein”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Cast and crew from Thunder Mountain High School’s “Young Frankenstein” will preview how the musical was brought to life. The Alaska Travel Industry Association will highlight their summer kickoff party. And we’ll meet Pillars of America speaker Tony Hoffman, a professional bicycle motocross rider and substance abuse prevention advocate.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

