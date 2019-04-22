TMHS stages musical “Young Frankenstein”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Cast and crew from Thunder Mountain High School’s “Young Frankenstein” will preview how the musical was brought to life. The Alaska Travel Industry Association will highlight their summer kickoff party. And we’ll meet Pillars of America speaker Tony Hoffman, a professional bicycle motocross rider and substance abuse prevention advocate.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
As his crime bills languish, Dunleavy renews the idea of a special sessionAt a Monday news conference, Gov. Mike Dunleavy again suggested he could order Alaska state lawmakers into a special session unless they start advancing his batch of criminal justice bills.
Lawmakers strike compromise on scaling back conflict of interest restrictionsThe Senate passed an earlier version of the bill, which would have repealed the conflict of interest provisions entirely. The House passed its own version. A conference committee agreed on the compromise Monday.
Ketchikan pastor, teacher sentenced for sexually abusing minorFormer Ketchikan High School teacher and local pastor Doug Edwards was sentenced Thursday to serve six years in jail for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.
Alaska first responders train up on urban search and rescue techniquesDuring an exercise in Juneau, members of the Washington National Guard provided expertise on rescuing victims from buildings collapsed by an earthquake, avalanche or mudslide.