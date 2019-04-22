Newscast – Monday, April 22, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature is poised for final passage of a bill to scale back some conflict of interest rules,
- breakup resumes on rivers in the Interior,
- Trident Seafoods tries new ways of marking Alaska pollock including as gluten-free noodles,
- Washington’s state Legislature is close to passing a bill that could end clock changes for daylight saving time, and
- local tips for garbage bear season.
Recent headlines
-
As his crime bills languish, Dunleavy renews the idea of a special sessionAt a Monday news conference, Gov. Mike Dunleavy again suggested he could order Alaska state lawmakers into a special session unless they start advancing his batch of criminal justice bills.
-
Lawmakers strike compromise on scaling back conflict of interest restrictionsThe Senate passed an earlier version of the bill, which would have repealed the conflict of interest provisions entirely. The House passed its own version. A conference committee agreed on the compromise Monday.
-
Ketchikan pastor, teacher sentenced for sexually abusing minorFormer Ketchikan High School teacher and local pastor Doug Edwards was sentenced Thursday to serve six years in jail for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.
-
Alaska first responders train up on urban search and rescue techniquesDuring an exercise in Juneau, members of the Washington National Guard provided expertise on rescuing victims from buildings collapsed by an earthquake, avalanche or mudslide.