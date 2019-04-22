Newscast – Monday, April 22, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Legislature is poised for final passage of a bill to scale back some conflict of interest rules,
  • breakup resumes on rivers in the Interior,
  • Trident Seafoods tries new ways of marking Alaska pollock including as gluten-free noodles,
  • Washington’s state Legislature is close to passing a bill that could end clock changes for daylight saving time, and
  • local tips for garbage bear season.
