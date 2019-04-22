Newscast – Monday, April 22, 2019

Join KTOO for a special conversation with NPRs Lakshmi Singh. Singh’s range of experience with NPR includes serving as midday newscaster, reporting on complex social and political issues, and contributing to Latino USA.

Lakshmi will be joined onstage by Jennifer Pemberton, KTOO’s Managing Editor. The two will discuss challenges facing the industry in current times, diversity in reporting and their own personal experiences. Audience will have an opportunity to submit questions for a curated Q&A.

VIP Meet and Greet:

5:30-6:30 p.m. Join Lakshmi Singh at TK Maguire’s before the show for a Meet and Greet event. Snacks will be provided. No-host bar.

Event:

6:00 p.m. Box Office opens

7:00 p.m. Event begins

No-host Wine and Kombucha bar – all proceeds benefit KTOO.

Kombucha provided by Alaska Probiotics.

Under 21 must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.