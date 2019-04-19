Newscast – Friday, April 19, 2019

In this newscast:

  • state transportation officials quietly consider a new Juneau ferry terminal plan to shorten upper Lynn Canal trips,
  • Harborview Elementary School plans to cut a teacher position due to declining enrollment,
  • local search and rescue crews train for a building collapse, and
  • the Douglas Bridge will be closed for up to 15 minutes at a time next week for work related to bridge repairs.
