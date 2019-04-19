Newscast – Friday, April 19, 2019

In this newscast:
- state transportation officials quietly consider a new Juneau ferry terminal plan to shorten upper Lynn Canal trips,
- Harborview Elementary School plans to cut a teacher position due to declining enrollment,
- local search and rescue crews train for a building collapse, and
- the Douglas Bridge will be closed for up to 15 minutes at a time next week for work related to bridge repairs.
Recent headlines
-
Fairbanks mayor hires city’s first female police chiefAnchorage police Lt. Nancy Reeder has accepted Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly’s offer to serve as the city’s new police chief.
-
Alaskans greet Mueller report with shrugs, nods and dismayAlaska Public Media went to a Fred Meyer parking lot in Midtown Anchorage to ask Alaskans what they think of the Mueller report.
-
Facing declining enrollment, Harborview could lose a teacher next school yearThe Juneau School District allocates teachers to each school based on an ideal student-to-teacher ratio. For Harborview, a shift would likely mean class sizes of up to 30 students.
-
Southeast Alaska pilots raise concerns over Royal Princess megashipIn anticipation of the 2019 cruise season, Southeast marine pilots have been testing megaships in virtual reality. They're concerned about one of the vessel's maneuverability in tight spots and low speeds.