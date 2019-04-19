2019 Poetry Omnibus selectees read work

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, April 22, 2019.
We’ll meet the adult and youth selectees of this year’s Poetry Omnibus program and hear their winning poems. And the PFLAG Juneau Pride Chorus will preview Saturday’s concert and silent auction.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
On Monday evening, tune in for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting starting at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 FM, or online at ktoo.org.
