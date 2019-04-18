Newscast – Thursday, April 18, 2019

In this newscast:
- State officials estimate moving the Legislature to Anchorage could cost up to $45 million,
- marine pilots flag “serious challenges” in common wind and current conditions for a new mega-cruise ship due in Southeast Alaska this season,
- city officials solicit ideas for how to dispose of the derelict Lumberman tug boat in Gastineau Channel,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy relents on a Palmer Superior Court judge’s appointment,
- the head of the state human rights commission was supposed to write a letter of apology that she didn’t, and
- lawmakers in Hawaii consider legislation for legal protections for Native Hawaiian intellectual property — affecting an Anchorage poke restaurant.
