Newscast – Thursday, April 18, 2019

By April 18, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • State officials estimate moving the Legislature to Anchorage could cost up to $45 million,
  • marine pilots flag “serious challenges” in common wind and current conditions for a new mega-cruise ship due in Southeast Alaska this season,
  • city officials solicit ideas for how to dispose of the derelict Lumberman tug boat in Gastineau Channel,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy relents on a Palmer Superior Court judge’s appointment,
  • the head of the state human rights commission was supposed to write a letter of apology that she didn’t, and
  • lawmakers in Hawaii consider legislation for legal protections for Native Hawaiian intellectual property — affecting an Anchorage poke restaurant.
