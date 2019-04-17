Newscast – Wednesday, April 17, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature confirms Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s top cabinet officials,
- the U.S. Secretary of Commerce appoints a new leader of the Denali Commission,
- changes may be in store for the sleep-off program at Bartlett Regional Hospital,
- highlights from the Army Corps of Engineer’s last public hearing on the Pebble Mine environmental impact study, and
- state health and university officials plan field work to track non-native ticks and climate change.
