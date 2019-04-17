Literary journal Tidal Echoes launches Friday

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Poet Emily Wall, from the Tidal Echoes literary journal, will preview Friday’s launch party including art talks and poetry readings. The Southeast Alaska Land Trust will highlight Saturday’s wetlands cleanup. We’ll meet UAS Meritorious Service Award recipients Alison Browne and Sally Smith. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will preview the weekend’s arts and culture happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Kodiak goat dairy faces uncertain future amid proposed budget cutsGov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget would eliminate the state’s only dairy inspector, making it nearly impossible for up-and-coming dairies like Kodiak Baptist Mission’s Heritage Farms to sell milk commercially.
-
Alaska Legislature confirms all of Dunleavy’s commissionersThe closest votes were for Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price and Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum.
-
Capital City Fire/Rescue considers taking over hospital sleep-off programThe program provides space at Bartlett Regional Hospital for intoxicated people to rest until they sober up. But the hospital wants to focus more on recovery programs and has plans for a drug treatment unit.
-
Through language, a Yup’ik teacher passes on a way of lifeAs a child, Alice Fitka was punished for speaking her Yup'ik language in school. Since then, she's spent decades teaching it in the Western Alaska village of Tuntutuliak.