Literary journal Tidal Echoes launches Friday

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Poet Emily Wall, from the Tidal Echoes literary journal, will preview Friday’s launch party including art talks and poetry readings. The Southeast Alaska Land Trust will highlight Saturday’s wetlands cleanup. We’ll meet UAS Meritorious Service Award recipients Alison Browne and Sally Smith. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will preview the weekend’s arts and culture happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

