Newscast – Tuesday, April 16, 2019

  • Candidate Mike Dunleavy made a lot of campaign promises that Gov. Mike Dunleavy doesn’t seem to be sticking to,
  • a public employees union sues the Dunleavy administration over its privatization of the Alaska Psychiatric Institute,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski discusses policies she’s backing to combat climate change, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement affecting most of Southeast Alaska.
