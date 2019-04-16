Newscast – Tuesday, April 16, 2019

In this newscast:
- Candidate Mike Dunleavy made a lot of campaign promises that Gov. Mike Dunleavy doesn’t seem to be sticking to,
- a public employees union sues the Dunleavy administration over its privatization of the Alaska Psychiatric Institute,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski discusses policies she’s backing to combat climate change, and
- the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement affecting most of Southeast Alaska.
Recent headlines
-
Murkowski calls for many ‘silver bullets’ to tackle climate changeSen. Lisa Murkowski stopped in Bethel to celebrate the breakup of the Kuskokwim River. She says climate change "is a reality that we are seeing."
-
To stay or to go? Anchor Point parents and teachers grapple with potential school closure.Students, parents and faculty on the Kenai Peninsula are coming to grips with this reality: that state cuts to education may force school closures.
-
Builders in Anchorage await a mini-boom from earthquake repairsAs the snow melts, a complete picture of the damage from November's earthquake is emerging. That gives the construction industry a sense of optimism about the building season ahead.
-
Candidate Dunleavy said he had no plans to cut ferries, schools, university. Then Gov. Dunleavy proposed deep reductions.Dunleavy’s shifting positions on budget cuts have left critics fuming. They argue that the governor made dubious claims on the campaign trail that were never debunked by a weakened mainstream media.