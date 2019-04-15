Southcentral residents still have until April 30 to file taxes due to earthquake

Thousands of Alaskans affected by the earthquake that struck Southcentral Alaska Nov. 30 are eligible for an automatic extension for filing their tax returns.
Monday is Tax Day — the deadline to file tax returns — for most Americans. But residents and owners of businesses in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Kenai Peninsula Borough have until April 30 to file their returns. That’s because of a FEMA disaster declaration following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
According to the IRS, the extension is applied automatically and does not require any additional filings beyond the tax return itself. Unlike the general six-month filing extension the IRS offers, which requires filing a form to request it, filers using the earthquake extension do not need to pay any taxes owed until the extended April 30 deadline.
Recent headlines
-
Bill would shift Medicaid recipients to private insurance marketUnder a measure backed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Medicaid would pay the insurance premiums for the people who are shifted over to the private health insurance market.
-
Federal government shutdown’s effects linger for Coast Guard in AlaskaThe commanding officer of the Coast Guard's Alaska district says it may take until summer's end to catch up on some of the work delayed by the partial federal government shutdown.
-
Yup’ik literacy reaches new heights with statewide spelling beeThe statewide Yup’ik Spelling Bee for Beginners saw the toughest spell-off in the eight-year history of the event.
-
Juneau high schoolers headed to world robotics championshipA high school robotics team from Juneau is competing in a world championship this month. It’s the first time a team from Southeast Alaska has made it this far.