Newscast – Monday, April 15, 2019

By April 15, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • State transportation officials hear an appeal from the low bidder for a ferry system study contract,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduces a new bill to shift up to 49,000 Alaskans covered by Medicaid expansion to the private insurance market,
  • Thunder Mountain High School’s robotics team preps for the world championship,
  • Juneau’s cold weather emergency shelter shuts down and is slated for demolition, and
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski sticks up for maintaining education funding in the governor’s budget.
