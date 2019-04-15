Newscast – Monday, April 15, 2019

In this newscast:
- State transportation officials hear an appeal from the low bidder for a ferry system study contract,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduces a new bill to shift up to 49,000 Alaskans covered by Medicaid expansion to the private insurance market,
- Thunder Mountain High School’s robotics team preps for the world championship,
- Juneau’s cold weather emergency shelter shuts down and is slated for demolition, and
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski sticks up for maintaining education funding in the governor’s budget.
Recent headlines
-
Federal government shutdown’s effects linger for Coast Guard in AlaskaThe commanding officer of the Coast Guard's Alaska district says it may take until summer's end to catch up on some of the work delayed by the partial federal government shutdown.
-
Southcentral residents still have until April 30 to file taxes due to earthquakeThousands of Alaskans affected by the earthquake that struck Southcentral Alaska last year are eligible for an automatic extension for filing their tax returns.
-
Yup’ik literacy reaches new heights with statewide spelling beeThe statewide Yup’ik Spelling Bee for Beginners saw the toughest spell-off in the eight-year history of the event.
-
Juneau high schoolers headed to world robotics championshipA high school robotics team from Juneau is competing in a world championship this month. It’s the first time a team from Southeast Alaska has made it this far.