Newscast – Friday, April 12, 2019

In this newscast:
- Public assistance for some Alaska seniors will lapse,
- what to expect as the Mat-Su’s influence on the state politics grows, and
- a climatologist discusses weird weather in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.
Recent headlines
With building set for demolition, future of city’s cold weather shelter unclearThis was the second winter the city operated the overnight shelter. Initial numbers suggest the shelter saw even more users this winter.
Alaska Department of Health and Social Services suspends thousands of senior benefits paymentsThe Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has suspended payments for some recipients of the state’s Senior Benefits Program due to a lack of funding.
Melting ice is disrupting daily life in the Y-K Delta in the worst possible wayThis spring has seen record-breaking warm temperatures across Alaska. In the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, the Kuskokwim River is melting early — with devastating consequences.
Ocean Rangers log potential cruise pollution, face axe by lawmakersThe Dunleavy administration says cruise ship observers aren't needed. But DEC records show the Ocean Rangers are logging a pattern of potential water pollution from vessels.