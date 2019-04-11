Pat Henry’s 2012 Alaska Originals concert

Pat Henry was a musician and longtime supporter of the Juneau music community among other endeavors. He passed on October 5, 2018. Henry recorded 8 songs, some with his daughter Katie, as part of KTOO Public Media’s Alaska Originals back in 2012. We’ll be releasing them all week as part of the 45th Annual Alaska Folk Festival.
1. We’ll Drop Bread
2. Intrepid Airlines
3. Crat Race
4. In the Heart of your City
5. Rain
6. The Road from Yesterday
7. Leave It to Our Children
8. Dog Doo Blues
