Newscast – Thursday, April 11, 2019

In this newscast:
- The House passes its version of state operation budget,
- records show years of cruise ship discharges documented by inspectors on the governor’s chopping block,
- Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer says staffing levels are improving,
- U.S. Attorney General William Barr says he plans to visit to learn about high levels of violence against Alaska Native women,
- federal law enforcement officials prosecute 13 people in a drug and money laundering ring in Kodiak, and
- highlights from Costa’s Recriminatory Condition’s set at the Alaska Folk Festival on Wednesday night.
Recent headlines
AG Barr plans visit to rural AlaskaU.S. Attorney General William Barr says he plans to see for himself the hardship crime imposes in rural Alaska.
Dunleavy says money set aside for Alaska schools is subject to veto. Lawmakers disagree.A new debate centers around whether Gov. Mike Dunleavy has the power to veto money that state lawmakers set aside for schools last year, for the upcoming school year — a practice called "forward funding."
Civilian investigators assist Juneau police as recruitment struggles continueStaffing has been a concern for the Juneau Police Department for years. But Police Chief Ed Mercer says staff levels are improving.
Senators weigh splitting permanent fund draw between state and dividends — and limiting spendingSen. Natasha von Imhof says the combination of splitting the Alaska Permanent Fund draw and limiting spending would allow PFDs to grow over time.