Newscast – Thursday, April 11, 2019

By April 11, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The House passes its version of state operation budget,
  • records show years of cruise ship discharges documented by inspectors on the governor’s chopping block,
  • Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer says staffing levels are improving,
  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr says he plans to visit to learn about high levels of violence against Alaska Native women,
  • federal law enforcement officials prosecute 13 people in a drug and money laundering ring in Kodiak, and
  • highlights from Costa’s Recriminatory Condition’s set at the Alaska Folk Festival on Wednesday night.
