Douglas-Dornan Foundation offers grants

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, April 15, 2019.

The Douglas-Dornan Foundation will tell us how to get grants for regional non-profits that benefit and enhance the health, education and welfare of individuals in Southeast Alaska. Pam Houston, award-winning author of “Cowboys Are My Weakness,” will preview her Saturday reading. And the Burn Thompson writers’ group will share what they’ve been working on over winter.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Tune in to KTOO 104.3 tonight at 7:00 p.m. to hear Mudrooms from April 2, 2019. Mudrooms is Juneau’s monthly storytelling event; the theme for April was “On the Job,” and featured seven stories from seven local storytellers, with live music from the Wharf Rats.