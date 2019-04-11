Douglas-Dornan Foundation offers grants

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, April 15, 2019.
The Douglas-Dornan Foundation will tell us how to get grants for regional non-profits that benefit and enhance the health, education and welfare of individuals in Southeast Alaska. Pam Houston, award-winning author of “Cowboys Are My Weakness,” will preview her Saturday reading. And the Burn Thompson writers’ group will share what they’ve been working on over winter.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in to KTOO 104.3 tonight at 7:00 p.m. to hear Mudrooms from April 2, 2019. Mudrooms is Juneau’s monthly storytelling event; the theme for April was “On the Job,” and featured seven stories from seven local storytellers, with live music from the Wharf Rats.
Recent headlines
AG Barr plans visit to rural AlaskaU.S. Attorney General William Barr says he plans to see for himself the hardship crime imposes in rural Alaska.
Dunleavy says money set aside for Alaska schools is subject to veto. Lawmakers disagree.A new debate centers around whether Gov. Mike Dunleavy has the power to veto money that state lawmakers set aside for schools last year, for the upcoming school year — a practice called "forward funding."
Civilian investigators assist Juneau police as recruitment struggles continueStaffing has been a concern for the Juneau Police Department for years. But Police Chief Ed Mercer says staff levels are improving.
Senators weigh splitting permanent fund draw between state and dividends — and limiting spendingSen. Natasha von Imhof says the combination of splitting the Alaska Permanent Fund draw and limiting spending would allow PFDs to grow over time.