Newscast – Wednesday, April 10, 2019

By April 10, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Juneau police pull a body from Mendenhall River,
  • lawmakers strategize around the governor’s unusually powerful line-item veto,
  • House budget debate continues,
  • the first year of an education fundraising raffle raises $975,000, and
  • highlights from day two of Alaska Folk Festival.
0

Recent headlines

X