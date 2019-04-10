Newscast – Wednesday, April 10, 2019

In this newscast:
- Juneau police pull a body from Mendenhall River,
- lawmakers strategize around the governor’s unusually powerful line-item veto,
- House budget debate continues,
- the first year of an education fundraising raffle raises $975,000, and
- highlights from day two of Alaska Folk Festival.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy’s red veto pen looms over this year’s budget debateThe history of the governor's line-item veto power dates back more than a half-century, to the Alaska constitutional convention that began in 1955.
-
Body recovered from Mendenhall RiverAccording to the Juneau Police Department, a man reported finding a body wedged between rocks in the river across from View Drive around 11:22 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Meet Alice Qannik Glenn, the podcaster who’s trying to get more young Alaska Native voices on the micWith her podcast "Coffee & Quaq," Glenn wants to spotlight the ideas and conversations of young Alaska Native people and broaden the range of stories that are told about Indigenous experiences.
-
State-sponsored raffle for public schools generates almost $1M in first yearThe state established the program last year, allowing Alaskans to donate a portion of their permanent fund dividends to the raffle. The raffle generated $976,400, and 75% of that — $732,300 — will go to schools.