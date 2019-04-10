Body recovered from Mendenhall River

Police pulled the body of an unidentified man out of the Mendenhall River Wednesday.

According to the Juneau Police Department, a man reported finding a body wedged between rocks in the river across from View Drive around 11:22 a.m.

Police and a special team from Capital City Fire/Rescue went to the scene and a police officer retrieved the body from the water shortly after noon.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body.

JPD spokesperson Erann Kalwara said police have not released a name but have reason to believe the deceased is not from Alaska.

She said they will continue to investigate while awaiting results from an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner Office in Anchorage.

Autopsy results could take anywhere from several days to several weeks.