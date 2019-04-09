Newscast – Tuesday, April 9, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the Legislature isn’t moving fast enough on his priorities,
- University of Alaska Board of Regents take the first step at closing the UAA education department,
- Juneau officials begin discussing rule changes for prospective pot cafes,
- the state human rights commission’s executive director and two members resign,
- the state of Alaska petitions the federal government to take Arctic ringed seals off the endangered species list, and
- highlights from the first night of the Alaska Folk Festival.
Recent headlines
-
Donlin promises economic development if mine goes throughDonlin Gold wants to build one of the biggest gold mines in the world in the Y-K Delta. The company promises to employ hundreds of local people to build and operate it.
-
Chairman of Alaska human rights commission quits amid controversyCommission chairman Brandon Nakasato announced he was quitting after Executive Director Marti Buscaglia gave notice. He said his resignation was connected to the sticker uproar and Buscaglia's actions.
-
Busiest cruise ship season ever for Nome expected this summerThe first cruise ship to pass through the Port of Nome will arrive in July. So far, seven ships have booked arrangements to stop in Nome this year.
-
UA Board of Regents begins process to eliminate UAA education departmentThe largest point of opposition to UA President Jim Johnsen’s plan came from Juneau-based Regent Dale Anderson, who accused Johnsen of consolidating most of the initial licensure program responsibility to the Fairbanks campus.