Newscast – Tuesday, April 9, 2019

By April 9, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the Legislature isn’t moving fast enough on his priorities,
  • University of Alaska Board of Regents take the first step at closing the UAA education department,
  • Juneau officials begin discussing rule changes for prospective pot cafes,
  • the state human rights commission’s executive director and two members resign,
  • the state of Alaska petitions the federal government to take Arctic ringed seals off the endangered species list, and
  • highlights from the first night of the Alaska Folk Festival.
0

Recent headlines

X