Newscast – Friday, April 5, 2019

By April 5, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska House of Representatives is poised to debate its version of the operating budget,
  • the state and federal government leaders want Alaska to be the first state to fund Medicaid through a block grant,
  • House leaders want the state to contract management of the  Alaska Psychiatric Institute through a competitive bid,
  • former Juneau Police Lt. Kris Sell and Professor Sol Neely recount going from enemies to allies,
  • Alaska Power and Telephone starts a electric vehicle incentive program, and
  • former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker returns to practicing law.
