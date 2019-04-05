Newscast – Friday, April 5, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska House of Representatives is poised to debate its version of the operating budget,
- the state and federal government leaders want Alaska to be the first state to fund Medicaid through a block grant,
- House leaders want the state to contract management of the Alaska Psychiatric Institute through a competitive bid,
- former Juneau Police Lt. Kris Sell and Professor Sol Neely recount going from enemies to allies,
- Alaska Power and Telephone starts a electric vehicle incentive program, and
- former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker returns to practicing law.
Recent headlines
In kelp forests, scientists seek climate change refuge for herring roeAt the Sitka Sound Science Center, researchers are incubating thousands of herring eggs to determine the effects of ocean warming and acidification on the species — now and in the future.
2019 Folk Fest Nightlife GuideYour resource for live music beyond the Main Stage during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival.
State board suspends agency director over rifle sticker complaintThe executive director of the Alaska human rights commission has been suspended for 15 working days without pay for complaining on social media about a "Black Rifles Matter" sticker she believed to be racist.
