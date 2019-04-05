45th Alaska Folk Festival kicks off Monday

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Tune in to Juneau Afternoon all week for a variety of Folk Fest-inspired music, interviews and more. And, on Monday, we’ll meet Dr. Guy McPherson to hear about abrupt climate change.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. for Mind Over Matter with Elaine Schroeder. Her guest is Dr. Emily Kane, and the topic will be management of chronic pain.