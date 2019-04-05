45th Alaska Folk Festival kicks off Monday

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Tune in to Juneau Afternoon all week for a variety of Folk Fest-inspired music, interviews and more. And, on Monday, we’ll meet Dr. Guy McPherson to hear about abrupt climate change.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. for Mind Over Matter with Elaine Schroeder. Her guest is Dr. Emily Kane, and the topic will be management of chronic pain.
Recent headlines
-
In kelp forests, scientists seek climate change refuge for herring roeAt the Sitka Sound Science Center, researchers are incubating thousands of herring eggs to determine the effects of ocean warming and acidification on the species — now and in the future.
-
2019 Folk Fest Nightlife GuideYour resource for live music beyond the Main Stage during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival.
-
State board suspends agency director over rifle sticker complaintThe executive director of the Alaska human rights commission has been suspended for 15 working days without pay for complaining on social media about a "Black Rifles Matter" sticker she believed to be racist.
-
Former Gov. Bill Walker lands at political ally’s law firmFormer Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has joined the law office formerly known as Brena, Bell and Clarkson — now known as Brena, Bell and Walker — according to a document filed Friday in a federal case.