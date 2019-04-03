NAMI Juneau stages local comedians

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

The Juneau chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will preview Comedy for a Cause – a fundraiser on Friday night featuring local actors, musicians, storytellers and comedians. The University of Alaska Southeast will preview its Friday evening authors’ reception. Daughters of the New Moon will preview upcoming belly dance workshops and events. We’ll hear about Lakshmi Singh’s visit, and take a look at the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.