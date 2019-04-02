Newscast – Tuesday, April 2, 2019

In the newscast:
- The U.S. House is poised to vote to renew the Violence Against Women Act,
- Coast Guard records reveal untimely mechanical issues delayed its helicopter response to missing Guardian Flight air ambulance,
- Juneau welcomes its newest Superior Court judge,
- a local taco truck operator secures a lease to start a summer food court at a former downtown pocket park, and
- the state puts the brakes on a plan to feature Alaska artists’ music as state offices phone hold music.
Recent headlines
Juneau elementary students to release album of original songsWith the help of their teacher-and-sometimes-hip-hop-artist, Juneau elementary school students are releasing an album of original songs.
Bill would extend moratorium on state reimbursing municipalities for school bondsThe state has been reimbursing municipalities for most bond debt for school bonds issued before the moratorium. It doesn’t have a legal obligation to do that. Local voters are told when they approve bonds that the state’s share is subject to the annual state budget process.
Lawsuit seeks to eliminate Medicaid application backlogThe Alaska Division of Public Assistance director says the backlog has been shrinking recently, including a large decrease in the past month.
EPA, Alaska seek to relax water pollution rulesThe EPA has revived consideration of a 2006 state proposal that would broaden exceptions to Alaska's clean water rules. Opponents warn it could ease permitting of large-scale projects like Pebble Mine.