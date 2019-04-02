Newscast – Tuesday, April 2, 2019

By April 2, 2019 Newscasts

In the newscast:

  • The U.S. House is poised to vote to renew the Violence Against Women Act,
  • Coast Guard records reveal untimely mechanical issues delayed its helicopter response to missing Guardian Flight air ambulance,
  • Juneau welcomes its newest Superior Court judge,
  • a local taco truck operator secures a lease to start a summer food court at a former downtown pocket park, and
  • the state puts the brakes on a plan to feature Alaska artists’ music as state offices phone hold music.
0

Recent headlines

X