Newscast – Monday, April 1, 2019

In this newscast:
- Local housing and homelessness service providers describe effects of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget,
- environmentalists and industry boosters react to a federal judge’s decision to strike down an Arctic oil and gas lease sale executive order,
- the state human rights commission fail to reach a decision on a personnel matter related to an investigation request by the governor,
- two men alleged to be part of a violent white supremacist prison gang plead not guilty, and
- ongoing drought conditions in Juneau are keeping the fire department busy.
