Newscast – Monday, April 1, 2019

By April 1, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Local housing and homelessness service providers describe effects of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed budget,
  • environmentalists and industry boosters react to a federal judge’s decision to strike down an Arctic oil and gas lease sale executive order,
  • the state human rights commission fail to reach a decision on a personnel matter related to an investigation request by the governor,
  • two men alleged to be part of a violent white supremacist prison gang plead not guilty, and
  • ongoing drought conditions in Juneau are keeping the fire department busy.
0

Recent headlines

X