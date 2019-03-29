The art of Nathan Jackson

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Native arts curator Steve Brown will highlight the Nathan Jackson Retrospective Exhibit opening at the Sealaska Heritage Institute gallery. Photographer John Hutchins will preview his First Friday art opening titled “Every Kind of Joy: Folk in Alaska.” We’ll check in with the Juneau Police Department, and Mudrooms will preview Tuesday’s storytelling event themed “On the Job.”

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM. Tune in at 7 p.m. for a live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau assembly meeting.