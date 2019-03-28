Occupants safe after North Douglas house fire

No injuries were reported after a house fire along North Douglas Highway Thursday, according to a local fire official.
At the scene, Capital City Fire/Rescue Fire Marshal Dan Jager said a two-story, single-family home was on fire and putting out heavy smoke when firefighters arrived. Crews contained the fire, but they were still putting it out when Jager spoke.
Jager said once the fire is completely out, the investigation will begin.
Firefighters had blocked traffic near the 5500 block of North Douglas Highway.
Recent headlines
-
Guardian Flight prepares to end search for missing plane crewAir ambulance company Guardian Flight says it has not been able to find the three crew members who went missing after their plane crashed in Southeast Alaska in January.
-
Despite state funding uncertainty, Juneau School Board passes budgetThe approved budget largely maintains the status quo for Juneau schools. But that could change if the Alaska Legislature cuts education funding, as proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
-
Dunleavy gives budget pitch as hundreds rally outside in AnchorageAs Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy made his case for drastic changes to the state's budget, a crowd outside railed against cuts to services like education, health care and the ferry system.
-
Feds charge white supremacist gang members in AlaskaFederal authorities in Alaska have filed criminal charges against a total of 18 people connected to a white supremacist gang.