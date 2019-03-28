Occupants safe after North Douglas house fire

No injuries were reported after a house fire along North Douglas Highway Thursday, according to a local fire official.

At the scene, Capital City Fire/Rescue Fire Marshal Dan Jager said a two-story, single-family home was on fire and putting out heavy smoke when firefighters arrived. Crews contained the fire, but they were still putting it out when Jager spoke.

Jager said once the fire is completely out, the investigation will begin.

Firefighters had blocked traffic near the 5500 block of North Douglas Highway.