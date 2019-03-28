Newscast – Thursday, March 28, 2019

By March 28, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Guardian Flight calls off its search for its three missing employees,
  • the state Senate passes a bill to rollback some new conflict of interest restrictions,
  • a woman in Nome is arrested for confronting Gov. Mike Dunleavy,
  • two people and a pet are safe after a North Douglas house fire,
  • Curious Juneau looks into whether or Juneau really has world’s smallest Costco,
  • seiners and tenders abandon the Sitka sac roe herring fishery,
  • SEARHC appoints a new administrator to its hospital in Wrangell.
0

Recent headlines

X