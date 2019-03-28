Newscast – Thursday, March 28, 2019

In this newscast:
- Guardian Flight calls off its search for its three missing employees,
- the state Senate passes a bill to rollback some new conflict of interest restrictions,
- a woman in Nome is arrested for confronting Gov. Mike Dunleavy,
- two people and a pet are safe after a North Douglas house fire,
- Curious Juneau looks into whether or Juneau really has world’s smallest Costco,
- seiners and tenders abandon the Sitka sac roe herring fishery,
- SEARHC appoints a new administrator to its hospital in Wrangell.
Recent headlines
-
Guardian Flight prepares to end search for missing plane crewAir ambulance company Guardian Flight says it has not been able to find the three crew members who went missing after their plane crashed in Southeast Alaska in January.
-
Despite state funding uncertainty, Juneau School Board passes budgetThe approved budget largely maintains the status quo for Juneau schools. But that could change if the Alaska Legislature cuts education funding, as proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
-
Occupants safe after North Douglas house fireWhen firefighters arrived, the two-story, single-family home was was on fire and putting out heavy smoke. Crews have contained the fire.
-
Dunleavy gives budget pitch as hundreds rally outside in AnchorageAs Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy made his case for drastic changes to the state's budget, a crowd outside railed against cuts to services like education, health care and the ferry system.