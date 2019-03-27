Feds charge six tied to white supremacist prison gang in Alaska

Federal prosecutors have charged six men who are allegedly connected to a white supremacist gang operating in Alaska with conspiracy, kidnapping, assault and murder.

The indictment was filed March 21 under seal in federal court. It was unsealed Wednesday, when two of the men were scheduled for court hearings in Anchorage. The indictment names:

Filthy Fuhrer, who, according to state court records, had his name legally changed from Timothy Lobdell;

Roy Naughton, also known as “Thumper;”

Glen Baldwin, also known as “Glen Dog;”

Colter O’Dell;

Craig King, also known a “Oakie;”

Beau Cook.

The men were allegedly members and associates of an Alaska branch of a gang known as the 1488, which the indictment says trafficked firearms, sold drugs and committed acts of violence, including murder and kidnapping. The kidnapping, murder and assault charges refer to the abduction and death of a man named Michael Staton. Alaska State Troopers reported Staton missing in August 2017.

The indictment calls the 1488 gang a race-based, whites-only organized crime group, with all members required to “be white, look white and act white.”

Law enforcement officials estimate the gang has 50 to 100 members in the state.

“Recently, the 1488s structure and influence expanded to rural and suburban areas throughout Alaska,” the indictment says.

Recruiting for the gang occurred in and outside of prison, and when incarcerated members were released, they were required to remain loyal to the gang by reporting to gang leaders and continuing to work toward the gang’s goals through criminal activity, according to the indictment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.