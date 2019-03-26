Newscast – Tuesday, March 26, 2019

In this newscast:
- State archivists maintain 30,000 containers of documents from the 30-year-old Exxon Valdez oil spill,
- Congressman Don Young argues with his colleagues about which of his Alaska Native constituents they should listen to on ANWR,
- a spokesman for Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’ll meet with the chief justice of Alaska Supreme Court over an appointment dispute,
- University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen delivers a state of the university address, and
- the forecast calls for clear skies tonight with an aurora forecast of 4, active.
